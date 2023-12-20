Educational qualifications of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, ministers

Out of the cabinet ministers, only one is a professional graduate.

Published: 20th December 2023
Educational qualifications of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy takes oath as MLA of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: The educational qualifications of Telangana Chief Minister (CM) Anumula Revanth Reddy and 11 other cabinet ministers range from Intermediate to Doctorate.

Among the cabinet ministers, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka holds the highest qualification, whereas Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy are intermediate passed.



Revanth Reddy, who won a seat from the Kondagal constituency in Vikarabad, is a graduate.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), he completed a BA from AV College, Osmania University in 1992.

Qualifications of Telangana cabinet ministers

Out of the cabinet ministers, only one is a professional graduate. C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, who holds the portfolio of Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology in Telangana, completed a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in civil from the College of Engineering, Osmania University in 1982.

Following is the list of educational qualifications of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other ministers:

NameConstituencyPortfolioEducationEducation details
Anumula Revanth Reddy (Telangana CM)KondagalMunicipal Administration and Urban Development; General Administration, Law & Order and all other unallocated portfoliosGraduateB.A. from A.V. College, Osmania University, Hyderabad in 1992
Batti Vikramarka Mallu
(Telangana Dy. CM)		Madhira (SC)Finance & Planning, EnergyPost graduateM.A. (History) from Hyderabad Central University in 1986
Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy HuzurnagarIrrigation & CAD; Food & Civil SuppliesGraduateBachelor Science (B.Sc.) From National Defense Academy in the year 1981 and Weapons Employment Course in College of AIR Warfare in the year 1985
Damodar Rajanarasimha Andole (SC)Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and TechnologyProfessional graduateBachelor of Engineering in civil from College of Engineering Osmania University in the Year 1982.
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy NalgondaRoads & Buildings, Cinematography12th passIntermediate From N.B. Science College, Pathargatti Hyderabad 1982
Duddilla Sridhar Babu ManthaniInformation Technology, Electronics & Communications; Industries & Commerce and Legislative AffairsPostgraduatePost Graduation (Master of Arts): University of Hyderabad 1990-1992, L.L.B. (Bachelor of Law): University of Delhi 1992- 1995, Graduation ( Bachelor of Arts): Nizam College, Osmania University Hyderabad 1987-1990
Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy PalairRevenue and Housing, Information & Public Relations12th passIntermediate from Govt Jr. College Kalluru, Khammam Board of intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh 1984
Ponnam Prabhakar HusnabadTransport; BC WelfarePostgraduateMaster in Arts (Political Science) From Osmania University Year 1996
Konda Surekha Warangal EastEnvironment & Forests, EndowmentGraduateB. Com from Lal Bahadur Degree Kakatiya University Warangal 1985
D. Anasuya Seethakka Mulug (ST)Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child WelfareGraduatePHD from Osmania University Year 2022
Tummala Nageswara Rao KhammamAgriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & TextilesGraduateB. Com, Osmania University 1973
Jupally Krishna Rao KollapurProhibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and ArchaeologyGraduatePostgraduate
Source: ADR and Telangana government portal

The above educational qualifications of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and 11 other ministers are based on the declarations made by them on affidavits submitted during nominations.

