Educational qualifications of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, ministers

Hyderabad: The educational qualifications of Telangana Chief Minister (CM) Anumula Revanth Reddy and 11 other cabinet ministers range from Intermediate to Doctorate.

Among the cabinet ministers, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka holds the highest qualification, whereas Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy are intermediate passed.

Educational qualification of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy, who won a seat from the Kondagal constituency in Vikarabad, is a graduate.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), he completed a BA from AV College, Osmania University in 1992.

Qualifications of Telangana cabinet ministers

Out of the cabinet ministers, only one is a professional graduate. C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, who holds the portfolio of Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology in Telangana, completed a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in civil from the College of Engineering, Osmania University in 1982.

Following is the list of educational qualifications of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other ministers:

Name Constituency Portfolio Education Education details Anumula Revanth Reddy (Telangana CM) Kondagal Municipal Administration and Urban Development; General Administration, Law & Order and all other unallocated portfolios Graduate B.A. from A.V. College, Osmania University, Hyderabad in 1992 Batti Vikramarka Mallu

(Telangana Dy. CM) Madhira (SC) Finance & Planning, Energy Post graduate M.A. (History) from Hyderabad Central University in 1986 Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy Huzurnagar Irrigation & CAD; Food & Civil Supplies Graduate Bachelor Science (B.Sc.) From National Defense Academy in the year 1981 and Weapons Employment Course in College of AIR Warfare in the year 1985 Damodar Rajanarasimha Andole (SC) Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology Professional graduate Bachelor of Engineering in civil from College of Engineering Osmania University in the Year 1982. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Nalgonda Roads & Buildings, Cinematography 12th pass Intermediate From N.B. Science College, Pathargatti Hyderabad 1982 Duddilla Sridhar Babu Manthani Information Technology, Electronics & Communications; Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs Postgraduate Post Graduation (Master of Arts): University of Hyderabad 1990-1992, L.L.B. (Bachelor of Law): University of Delhi 1992- 1995, Graduation ( Bachelor of Arts): Nizam College, Osmania University Hyderabad 1987-1990 Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Palair Revenue and Housing, Information & Public Relations 12th pass Intermediate from Govt Jr. College Kalluru, Khammam Board of intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh 1984 Ponnam Prabhakar Husnabad Transport; BC Welfare Postgraduate Master in Arts (Political Science) From Osmania University Year 1996 Konda Surekha Warangal East Environment & Forests, Endowment Graduate B. Com from Lal Bahadur Degree Kakatiya University Warangal 1985 D. Anasuya Seethakka Mulug (ST) Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare Graduate PHD from Osmania University Year 2022 Tummala Nageswara Rao Khammam Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & Textiles Graduate B. Com, Osmania University 1973 Jupally Krishna Rao Kollapur Prohibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and Archaeology Graduate Postgraduate Source: ADR and Telangana government portal

The above educational qualifications of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and 11 other ministers are based on the declarations made by them on affidavits submitted during nominations.