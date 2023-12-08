Know assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, cabinet ministers

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2023 10:23 am IST
Aassets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, cabinet ministers
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy with state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during his oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of the State, at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: The total assets of Anumula Revanth Reddy and the 11 others who took oath as Telangana chief minister (CM) and ministers yesterday range from 82 lakhs to 433 crores.

Among the cabinet members, D. Anasuya Seethakka has the least assets, totaling 82 lakhs, while Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy holds the highest assets, amounting to 433 crores.

Total assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy, who won a seat from the Kondagal constituency in Vikarabad, possesses the fourth-highest assets in the cabinet.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), he has over 5 crores in movable assets and 24 crores in immovable assets.

Assets of cabinet ministers

On Thursday, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took the oath as the deputy chief minister, and 10 others were sworn in as Telangana ministers.

Out of the total 12 who took oath yesterday, the assets of 11 are in crores, with only D. Anasuya Seethakka having assets less than one crore.

Following is the list of assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other ministers:

NameConstituencyMovable assets (in Rupees)Immovable assets (in Rupees)Total assets (in Rupees)
Anumula Revanth Reddy (Telangana CM)Kondagal5,17,11,35224,87,87,50030,04,98,852
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
(Telangana Dy. CM)		Madhira (SC)1,91,62,6056,21,64,0008,13,26,605
Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy
(Telangana minister)		Huzurnagar1,32,51,8494,66,85,8705,99,37,719
C. Damodar Rajanarasimha
(Telangana minister)		Andole (SC)10,03,21,15736,63,08,80646,66,29,963
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
(Telangana minister)		Nalgonda11,54,69,51328,00,77,50039,55,47,013
Duddilla Sridhar Babu
(Telangana minister)		Manthani5,19,73,5891,71,81,2506,91,54,839
Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
(Telangana minister)		Palair3,96,99,99,48536,93,35,3954,33,93,34,880
Ponnam Prabhakar
(Telangana minister)		Husnabad1,36,38,76910,46,92,69811,83,31,467
Konda Surekha
(Telangana minister)		Warangal East20,50,5005,78,15,0005,98,65,500
D. Anasuya Seethakka
(Telangana minister)		Mulug (ST)4,83,66978,00,00082,83,669
Tummala Nageswara Rao
(Telangana minister)		Khammam3,97,72,56813,90,80,00017,88,52,568
Jupally Krishna Rao
(Telangana minister)		Kollapur68,52,8352,50,36,3363,18,89,171
Source: ADR

The above assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and 11 other ministers are based on the declaration made by them on affidavit submitted during nominations.

As more ministers are likely to be added to the council of ministers, the list will increase.

