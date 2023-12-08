Know assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, cabinet ministers

Hyderabad: The total assets of Anumula Revanth Reddy and the 11 others who took oath as Telangana chief minister (CM) and ministers yesterday range from 82 lakhs to 433 crores.
Among the cabinet members, D. Anasuya Seethakka has the least assets, totaling 82 lakhs, while Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy holds the highest assets, amounting to 433 crores.
Total assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Revanth Reddy, who won a seat from the Kondagal constituency in Vikarabad, possesses the fourth-highest assets in the cabinet.
According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), he has over 5 crores in movable assets and 24 crores in immovable assets.
Assets of cabinet ministers
On Thursday, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took the oath as the deputy chief minister, and 10 others were sworn in as Telangana ministers.
Out of the total 12 who took oath yesterday, the assets of 11 are in crores, with only D. Anasuya Seethakka having assets less than one crore.
Following is the list of assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other ministers:
|Name
|Constituency
|Movable assets (in Rupees)
|Immovable assets (in Rupees)
|Total assets (in Rupees)
|Anumula Revanth Reddy (Telangana CM)
|Kondagal
|5,17,11,352
|24,87,87,500
|30,04,98,852
|Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
(Telangana Dy. CM)
|Madhira (SC)
|1,91,62,605
|6,21,64,000
|8,13,26,605
|Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy
(Telangana minister)
|Huzurnagar
|1,32,51,849
|4,66,85,870
|5,99,37,719
|C. Damodar Rajanarasimha
(Telangana minister)
|Andole (SC)
|10,03,21,157
|36,63,08,806
|46,66,29,963
|Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
(Telangana minister)
|Nalgonda
|11,54,69,513
|28,00,77,500
|39,55,47,013
|Duddilla Sridhar Babu
(Telangana minister)
|Manthani
|5,19,73,589
|1,71,81,250
|6,91,54,839
|Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
(Telangana minister)
|Palair
|3,96,99,99,485
|36,93,35,395
|4,33,93,34,880
|Ponnam Prabhakar
(Telangana minister)
|Husnabad
|1,36,38,769
|10,46,92,698
|11,83,31,467
|Konda Surekha
(Telangana minister)
|Warangal East
|20,50,500
|5,78,15,000
|5,98,65,500
|D. Anasuya Seethakka
(Telangana minister)
|Mulug (ST)
|4,83,669
|78,00,000
|82,83,669
|Tummala Nageswara Rao
(Telangana minister)
|Khammam
|3,97,72,568
|13,90,80,000
|17,88,52,568
|Jupally Krishna Rao
(Telangana minister)
|Kollapur
|68,52,835
|2,50,36,336
|3,18,89,171
The above assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and 11 other ministers are based on the declaration made by them on affidavit submitted during nominations.
As more ministers are likely to be added to the council of ministers, the list will increase.