Know assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, cabinet ministers

Hyderabad: The total assets of Anumula Revanth Reddy and the 11 others who took oath as Telangana chief minister (CM) and ministers yesterday range from 82 lakhs to 433 crores.

Among the cabinet members, D. Anasuya Seethakka has the least assets, totaling 82 lakhs, while Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy holds the highest assets, amounting to 433 crores.

Total assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy, who won a seat from the Kondagal constituency in Vikarabad, possesses the fourth-highest assets in the cabinet.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), he has over 5 crores in movable assets and 24 crores in immovable assets.

Assets of cabinet ministers

On Thursday, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took the oath as the deputy chief minister, and 10 others were sworn in as Telangana ministers.

Out of the total 12 who took oath yesterday, the assets of 11 are in crores, with only D. Anasuya Seethakka having assets less than one crore.

Following is the list of assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other ministers:

Name Constituency Movable assets (in Rupees) Immovable assets (in Rupees) Total assets (in Rupees) Anumula Revanth Reddy (Telangana CM) Kondagal 5,17,11,352 24,87,87,500 30,04,98,852 Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

(Telangana Dy. CM) Madhira (SC) 1,91,62,605 6,21,64,000 8,13,26,605 Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy

(Telangana minister) Huzurnagar 1,32,51,849 4,66,85,870 5,99,37,719 C. Damodar Rajanarasimha

(Telangana minister) Andole (SC) 10,03,21,157 36,63,08,806 46,66,29,963 Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

(Telangana minister) Nalgonda 11,54,69,513 28,00,77,500 39,55,47,013 Duddilla Sridhar Babu

(Telangana minister) Manthani 5,19,73,589 1,71,81,250 6,91,54,839 Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

(Telangana minister) Palair 3,96,99,99,485 36,93,35,395 4,33,93,34,880 Ponnam Prabhakar

(Telangana minister) Husnabad 1,36,38,769 10,46,92,698 11,83,31,467 Konda Surekha

(Telangana minister) Warangal East 20,50,500 5,78,15,000 5,98,65,500 D. Anasuya Seethakka

(Telangana minister) Mulug (ST) 4,83,669 78,00,000 82,83,669 Tummala Nageswara Rao

(Telangana minister) Khammam 3,97,72,568 13,90,80,000 17,88,52,568 Jupally Krishna Rao

(Telangana minister) Kollapur 68,52,835 2,50,36,336 3,18,89,171 Source: ADR

The above assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and 11 other ministers are based on the declaration made by them on affidavit submitted during nominations.

As more ministers are likely to be added to the council of ministers, the list will increase.