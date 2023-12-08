Former Telangana CM KCR admitted to hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Thursday night after falling at his farmhouse in Erravalli. He suffered a hip fracture and is expected to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, MLAs are on their way to the hospital in Hyderabad where KCR is currently admitted.

In the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) failed to secure a hat-trick in the state, as the Congress successfully dethroned the party.

BRS secured 39 seats, while Congress won 64.