Former Telangana CM KCR admitted to hospital in Hyderabad

He suffered a hip fracture and is expected to undergo surgery.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th December 2023 8:56 am IST
Telangana CM KCR
Telangana CM KCR- IANS

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Thursday night after falling at his farmhouse in Erravalli. He suffered a hip fracture and is expected to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, MLAs are on their way to the hospital in Hyderabad where KCR is currently admitted.

Also Read
Watch: Revanth Reddy, Vikramarka, 10 ministers take oath

In the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) failed to secure a hat-trick in the state, as the Congress successfully dethroned the party.

MS Education Academy

BRS secured 39 seats, while Congress won 64.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th December 2023 8:56 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button