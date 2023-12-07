LIVE: Revanth Reddy, 11 ministers reach LB Stadium to take oath

Hyderabad: A. Revanth Reddy, 11 ministers, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others reached LB stadium.

Senior leaders C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are among 11 newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana set to take oath as ministers along with Revanth Reddy, who will be sworn in as the chief minister

Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Konda Surekha, Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy are the other leaders likely to take oath as ministers.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the dissolved Assembly, will be the deputy chief minister.

Revanth Reddy to take oath as chief minister of Telangana at 1:04 pm

Revanth Reddy to take oath as chief minister of Telangana at 1:04 pm at LB Stadium today. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, celebrations began at the venue.

Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka reach Hyderabad

This morning, top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Hyderabad to attend Revanth Reddy’s swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Reddy welcomed the Gandhi family at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi extensively campaigned for the party. Sonia Gandhi addressed a mega rally in Hyderabad after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the city on September 17, where she unveiled the six guarantees of the party.

Who are invited to swearing-in ceremony of Telangana chief minister?

Before the event, Revanth Reddy personally met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to invite him to the swearing-in ceremony.

He has also extended invitations to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Chavan, Digvijays Singh, Veerappa Moily, Manickam Tagore, P. Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Meera Kumari, and other Congress leaders.

Revanth has also invited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leader Kodandaram, Dalit rights activist Kancha Ilaiah, civil liberties activist Haragopal, and families of Telangana martyrs have also been invited to the swearing-in ceremony.