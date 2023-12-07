AIMIM MLA-elect ranks in list of top 10 youngest winning candidates in Telangana

Among Congress candidates, the youngest MLA-elect is Yashaswini Mamidala.

Sameer Khan   Updated: 7th December 2023 11:12 am IST
AIMIM 's Majid Hussain

Hyderabad: In the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidates secured victory in seven seats. One of the seven AIMIM MLA-elects found a place in the list of the top 10 youngest winning candidates in the state.

In the list, seven are from Congress, two from BRS, and one from AIMIM.

Youngest AIMIM MLA-elect is aged 43 years

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the youngest AIMIM MLA-elect is Mohammed Majid Hussain, who won the Nampally assembly seat and is currently 43 years old.

Among Congress candidates, the youngest MLA-elect is Yashaswini Mamidala from Jangaon’s Palakurthi, aged 26. In BRS, the youngest MLA-elect is Lasya Nanditha Sayanna, who won the Secunderabad Cantonment seat at the age of 36.

Here is the list of the top 10 youngest MLA-elects in Telangana.

MLA-elect name (Party)ConstituencyDistrictAge (in years)
Yashaswini Mamidala (Congress)PalakurthiJangaon26
Mynampally Rohith (Congress)MedakMedak26
Chittem Parnika Reddy (Congress)NarayanpetNarayanpet30
Lasya Nanditha Sayanna (BRS)Secunderabad Cantt. (SC)Hyderabad36
Vedma Bhojju (Congress)Khanapur (ST)Nirmal37
Kaushik Reddy Padi (BRS)HuzurabadKarimnagar38
Adinarayana Jare (Congress)Aswaraopeta (ST)Bhadradri Kothagudem40
Kunduru Jayaveer (Congress)Nagarjuna SagarNalgonda41
Anirudh Reddy Janampalli (Congress)JadcherlaMahabubnagar42
Mohammed Majid Hussain (AIMIM)NampallyHyderabad43
Source: ADR

AIMIM retains seven seats in Telangana

AIMIM managed to keep its hold on seven MLA seats, narrowly avoiding the loss of two. The party’s vote share in its traditional stronghold has also decreased.

The party candidates secured victory in two constituencies by a slim margin, while comfortably retaining five other segments.

While the party faced a tough fight in Nampally, it retained the Yakutpura seat by only 878 votes.

