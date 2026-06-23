Eetha teaser: Shraddha Kapoor brings Lavani legend alive

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor is back with a powerful new role, and fans are already impressed. The teaser of her upcoming film Eetha has been officially released online, giving audiences the first proper look at her transformation into legendary Marathi Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Eetha is set to release in theatres on August 28, 2026, during the Raksha Bandhan weekend.

What Is Eetha About?

Eetha is a biographical drama based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most respected folk performers. She was known for her unforgettable Lavani and Tamasha performances, and her journey remains an important part of Maharashtra’s cultural history.

The film is expected to show her struggles, passion for art, and the challenges faced by female performers in traditional folk theatre.

What Does The Eetha Teaser Show?

The teaser opens with a huge crowd waiting for a performance. People are seen calling out for Eetha, showing her popularity among the audience.

Soon, the teaser takes an emotional turn. Shraddha Kapoor’s character is shown backstage in extreme pain, as she is heavily pregnant. In one of the most intense moments, she appears to give birth behind the stage and then returns to perform.

This scene highlights Vithabai’s dedication to her art and the sacrifices she made as a performer.

Shraddha Kapoor’s New Look Gets Attention

Shraddha Kapoor looks completely different in the teaser. Dressed in traditional sarees, with strong expressions and graceful dance movements, she brings alive the world of Lavani and Tamasha.

Her body language, screen presence, and emotional performance have already become major talking points on social media. After the success of Stree 2, this film looks like one of her most serious and rooted roles.

Eetha Cast And Crew

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Anant Joshi in important roles. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul, while the film is written by Kshitij Patwardhan.

With its emotional teaser, strong cultural backdrop, and Shraddha Kapoor’s bold transformation, Eetha has created solid buzz ahead of its theatrical release.