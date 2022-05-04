Efforts to save King Koti, the Nizam’s last residence

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Department of Municipal Administration’s ban on demolition activities in King Koti Palace – the Nizam’s last residence – the heirs of the late Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan have decided to approach the courts for the protection of the historic Palace and its renovation.

Various branches of the Nizams family decided to approach the courts in the wake of a failed attempt to demolish Nazaribagh a few weeks ago.

The King Kothi Palace came into the limelight when some real estate agents attempted to demolish Nagari Baugh last month. The Department of municipal administration gave a stern warning to the encroachers that strict legal action will be taken against them.

But even after this warning, there are reports of demolition activity in the interior parts of the palace which led the hairs of the Nizams to approach the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court for the protection of the historic place.

The heirs of Nizam decided to seek protection and renovation of the historic building from the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court.