Egg prices soar in Hyderabad amid high winter demand, rising costs

Hyderabad: With a high demand for eggs due to the winter season, prices have increased at the retail and wholesale stores in the city. An egg is now priced at Rs. 7 at retail stores a pack of six eggs cost about Rs. 45 in supermarkets.

The prices of eggs until a month ago hovered between Rs. 6 and Rs. 6.50 and the wholesale price was roughly between 69 and 75 a dozen. The National Egg Coordination Centre (NECC) fixed the price of eggs as Rs. 5.90 each for the wholesale market. However, the prices issued by NECC are poultry farm gate price and not the wholesale price, the local traders argue.

The poultry farmers explain it is a regular trend witnessed during the winter season when the demand for eggs is usually high. Poultry sources say that chicken feed rates, transportation costs and egg production also affect the price.

Due to the cold conditions and recent rainy season, the birds are falling ill and mortality rates are also high. Hence the increase in the prices, poultry farmers point out.

The poultry farms are located at Ibrahimpatnam, Adibatla, Shadnagar, Kandukur, Vikarabad, Medchal and Hayathnagar. The poultry birds and eggs are brought to the city from the poultry farms.