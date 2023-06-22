Egypt calls for immediate halt of Israeli attacks in West Bank

Cairo: Egypt has called for an immediate halt to the attacks of Israeli settlers in a number of Palestinian villages in the West Bank.

Egypt completely rejects acts of intimidation and collective punishment targeting Palestinian citizens, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.

The Ministry noted that Egypt had previously warned of the dangers and repercussions of the continuous Israeli escalation against the Palestinians, the latest of which was the storming of Jenin city on Monday, where several Palestinians were killed and nearly a hundred others were injured.

Egypt also stressed the need to immediately stop the bloodshed, not undermining regional and international de-escalation efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

The West Bank was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. Despite international criticism, Israel has maintained control over the territory, where the Palestinians wish to establish their future state.

