Egypt: Man loses Rs 17L stashed inside oven after wife switches it on

Published: 6th May 2022
Egyptian man hides Rs 17 lakhs in gas oven, wife burned it
A man allegedly lost a big sum of money saved for his business after his wife switched on a gas oven unaware that he had stashed the money there, according to local media.

According to an Egyptian daily, Al Watan, the man from Nile Delta governorate of Al Beheira, hid 420,000 Egyptian pounds, worth around 17 lakh Indian rupees, inside a gas oven, for a business he had planned.

The incident occurred about two weeks ago when his wife mistakenly burned the money that he had stashed in the oven without her knowledge. Images of the money being partially burned have gone viral on social media.

Local media reported that the man tried to exchange the burned notes from the Central Bank, but unfortunately, the bank stipulated the appearance of the serial number.

