Egypt, Qatar discuss efforts to reach ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed efforts to end conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In a phone conversation, Abdelatty and Al Thani touched upon their countries’ joint efforts to facilitate an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and secure delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-torn territory, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two ministers also discussed the latest developments of the conflict in Lebanon, stressing the importance of reaching a rapid ceasefire while providing urgent humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people.

In addition, they underscored efforts to prevent the expansion of ongoing conflicts in the region, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the statement.

Since the outbreak of the conflict between Hamas and Israel in October last year, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have been working to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza.

Several rounds of talks in this regard have been held in Doha and Cairo over the past months but failed to produce any serious agreement to end the yearlong conflict.