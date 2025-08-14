Egypt steps up efforts to revive stalled Iranian nuclear talks

Cairo: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has held separate phone calls with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

Egypt is stepping up efforts to revive cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and restart negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program, the ministry said on Wednesday.

In his talks with Araghchi, Abdelatty emphasised the importance of adhering to diplomatic channels to resume engagement with the UN nuclear watchdog, stating that this could foster mutual trust and create conditions for regional peace and stability, reports Xinhua news agency.

During his conversation with Grossi, Abdelatty discussed developments in the Iranian nuclear negotiations and ways to restore confidence between Tehran and the agency.

Grossi briefed him on a recent visit to Iran by IAEA deputy chief Massimo Aparo and on efforts to bolster cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy in the region, in a way that supports the agency’s role in maintaining regional and global security.

On Monday, Aparo met officials from Iran’s Foreign Ministry and nuclear authorities to discuss how cooperation could continue under current circumstances.

The discussions centred on a “future framework for cooperation” following Tehran’s decision to halt its collaboration, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told the official IRNA news agency.

He added that both sides agreed to continue consultations.

According to Gharibabadi, the Iranian delegation also criticised the IAEA for failing to respond to alleged “aggression,” and called for changes to the agency’s “flawed processes” regarding its nuclear program.

Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA in June after accusing Israel and the United States of attacking its nuclear facilities and assassinating its scientists. Tehran has said it will not resume cooperation unless the security of its sites and personnel is guaranteed.