Egyptian footballer lands in prison for forging academic docs

A 28-year-old Egyptian footballer, who has previously featured in the English Premier League, was on December 30, 2025, sentenced to one year in prison for allegedly forging his academic documents.

The footballer, Ramadan Sobhi, was arrested in July 2025 after returning from Turkey, where the Pyramids Football Club had completed a pre-season camp, following allegations of falsifying official documents and having another individual appear for exams on his behalf at a private tourism and hospitality institute in Giza Governorate, Central Egypt.

According to a report by Reuters, Sobhi is one of the four people accused of forgery. A local court in Giza sentenced Sobhi to prison with hard labour. The third accused was acquited, while the fourth was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Apart from jail time, Sobhi faces a four-year suspension after the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed violations of anti-doping regulations in November.

The Footballer has represented Egypt’s national side 37 times. He began his career at Al-Ahly before moving to England in 2016, where he played for Stoke City and Huddersfield Town.

Sobhi joined Pyramids in 2020 from Huddersfield Town, following a loan spell at Al-Ahly, and played a key role in helping Pyramids secure their first CAF Champions League title after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

