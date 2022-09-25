Egyptians campaign online to save toddler with rare genetic disease

Cairo: A 15-month-old Egyptian girl Celine suffers from a rare genetic disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which requires an injection that cost 40 million Egyptian pounds (Rs 16,57,17,803).

Radwa Hamdi, the mother of the child, Celine, revealed in a Facebook post, that she learned of her daughter’s disease when she was 11 months old, as they performed a lot of tests to make sure that the doctors had spinal muscular atrophy.

She added that her daughter is currently 1 year and 3 months old, but her condition is deteriorating at a very rapid pace, and doctors recommend that she receive treatment as soon as possible.

Celine’s family is seeking to collect the value of the “most expensive medicine in the world”, after a fundraising campaign was launched in May 2022.

The girl’s father told Arab News, that he had opened the door for donations, but had managed to collect only 12 million so far from the total amount.

The hashtag #SaveCeline_Life topped the search engines and communication sites in Egypt, where the pioneers of social networking sites called on everyone to help the girl and save her life.

A number of artists, doctors and social media celebrities were keen to support the fundraising campaign for the treatment of the child Celine, including comedian Mohamed Henedy, who called on everyone to participate in the hashtag and work to spread it to help the child Celine and provide the cost of the treatment she needs.

Henedy tweeted, “This honey is called Celine. She has a very difficult disease, and her condition is starting to get worse. The coming days can save Celine’s life.”

He added, “If you do not know how to donate, participate in the hashtag, retweet, and write about Celine in your account. This is the simplest thing you can offer because others can donate.”

العسل دي اسمها سيلين مصابة بمرض صعب جدا .. وحالتها بدأت تسوء جدا .. الايام الجاية ممكن تنقذ حياة سيلين .. لو مش هتعرف تتبرع شارك في الهاشتاج واعمل ريتويت واكتب عن سيلين في حسابك .. ده ابسط شئ ممكن تقدمه .عشان غيرك ممكن يقدر يتبرع

حاجة بسيطة جدا ممكن تنقذ حياة#انقذوا_حياه_سيلين pic.twitter.com/lPl4P5U5ft — Mohamed Henedy (@OfficialHenedy) September 16, 2022

In turn, the Egyptian actor Ahmed Safwat called for a donation for the treatment of Celine, stressing the value of social solidarity and the ability of Egyptians to achieve this goal, as happened in cases of treating other children.

Esaad Younes, participated in the fundraising campaign for the child Celine, where she hosted her mother in the program to appeal to everyone to donate to treat her sick daughter.

يا رب نقدر نجمع المبلغ في اسرع وقت ياريت الكل يشارك في الهاشتاج ده و ياريت من دلوقتي كلنا نتبرع باللي نقدر عليه #انقذوا_حياه_سيلين — Ahmed Shamy (@AhmedShamy) September 16, 2022

هذه الطفلة الجميلة تسمى سيلين .. وللأسف ولدت بنفس مرض رقية وهو ضمور العضلات وتحتاج نفس الحقنة لكي تشفى وثمنها 2 مليون دولار



فشاركوا و #انقذوا_حياه_سيلين ورجاء تفعيل الهاشتاج الأن وتبرعو على هذه الحسابات .. ربما هذا الخير يكون شفيع لنا 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LYihVGdG51 — Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) September 16, 2022

انت مش هتنقذ طفلة بس ، انت هتنقذ ام واب وعيلة كاملة ، تخيل أم بتشوف بنتها كل يوم بتتألم من المرض ، تخيل طفلة مفيش يوم بيعدي عليها غير وهي مُعرضة لاي وعكة .. شارك ولو بجنيه واحد ، هيفرق والله



#انقذوا_حياه_سيلين pic.twitter.com/eTjxsdUv8j — Magicano 🦅 🇵🇸 (@magicanoo74) September 16, 2022

قلوبنا ودعواتنا لسيلين، سائلين الله أن يشفيها وأن تكون بكامل الصحة والعافية، وأن يقف معها كل من باستطاعته ذلك فضلاً وليس امراً و الأجر لنا ولكم إن شاء الله



حساب فوري : 92183#انقذوا_حياة_سيلين pic.twitter.com/keXSPvNS6p — الاهلى اليوم (@ElAhlyToDay74) September 16, 2022

النداء لكل انسان مش لكل غني .#انقذوا_حياة_سيلين pic.twitter.com/jgavmRkpGc — I Hate Zlu (@ihatezlu) September 16, 2022

Not the first

Celine is one of several Egyptian children suffering from this disease and their parents cannot afford the high costs of its treatment.

It is noteworthy that muscular dystrophy occurs due to a lack of muscle mass, and it may be partial or complete for the entire muscle, leading to myasthenia. Muscular atrophy affects the nerves, and its symptoms appear in the form of muscle atrophy, especially in the motor muscles.