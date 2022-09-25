Egyptians campaign online to save toddler with rare genetic disease

Cairo: A 15-month-old Egyptian girl Celine suffers from a rare genetic disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which requires an injection that cost 40 million Egyptian pounds (Rs 16,57,17,803).
Radwa Hamdi, the mother of the child, Celine, revealed in a Facebook post, that she learned of her daughter’s disease when she was 11 months old, as they performed a lot of tests to make sure that the doctors had spinal muscular atrophy.
She added that her daughter is currently 1 year and 3 months old, but her condition is deteriorating at a very rapid pace, and doctors recommend that she receive treatment as soon as possible.
Celine’s family is seeking to collect the value of the “most expensive medicine in the world”, after a fundraising campaign was launched in May 2022.
The girl’s father told Arab News, that he had opened the door for donations, but had managed to collect only 12 million so far from the total amount.
The hashtag #SaveCeline_Life topped the search engines and communication sites in Egypt, where the pioneers of social networking sites called on everyone to help the girl and save her life.
A number of artists, doctors and social media celebrities were keen to support the fundraising campaign for the treatment of the child Celine, including comedian Mohamed Henedy, who called on everyone to participate in the hashtag and work to spread it to help the child Celine and provide the cost of the treatment she needs.
Henedy tweeted, “This honey is called Celine. She has a very difficult disease, and her condition is starting to get worse. The coming days can save Celine’s life.”
He added, “If you do not know how to donate, participate in the hashtag, retweet, and write about Celine in your account. This is the simplest thing you can offer because others can donate.”
In turn, the Egyptian actor Ahmed Safwat called for a donation for the treatment of Celine, stressing the value of social solidarity and the ability of Egyptians to achieve this goal, as happened in cases of treating other children.
Esaad Younes, participated in the fundraising campaign for the child Celine, where she hosted her mother in the program to appeal to everyone to donate to treat her sick daughter.
Not the first
Celine is one of several Egyptian children suffering from this disease and their parents cannot afford the high costs of its treatment.
It is noteworthy that muscular dystrophy occurs due to a lack of muscle mass, and it may be partial or complete for the entire muscle, leading to myasthenia. Muscular atrophy affects the nerves, and its symptoms appear in the form of muscle atrophy, especially in the motor muscles.