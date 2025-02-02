Ehd-e-Wafa actor Ahmed Ali Akbar’s alleged wife-to-be’s photos

Islamabad: Internet is buzzing with the exciting news of Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar’s wedding. Known for his stellar performances in many hit Lollywood dramas, it is being reported that the Parizaad star is set to tie the knot this February.

Ever since the news broke, fans have been eager to know who is the bride? Well, the latest buzz suggests that Ahmed Ali Akbar will be marrying Maham Batool, a lawyer and digital content creator. Yes, you read that right!

Ahmed Ali Akbar’s Wedding Details

The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, as Ahmed prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight. Reports suggest that Ahmed and Maham have known each other for four years, and now, they are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Pictures of Maham Batool have been making rounds on social media, along with a viral photo of her with Ahmed. Maham has 46.9K followers on Instagram, and fans are eager to learn more about her.

Ahmed Ali Akbar, a celebrated name in the Pakistani entertainment industry, made his television debut at the young age of 13 with PTV’s Stop Watch. He later gained widespread recognition for his phenomenal performance in Parizaad (2021), winning multiple Hum Awards for Best Actor. His other notable works include Yeh Raha Dil (2017) and Ehd-e-Wafa (2019).

As excitement builds up, fans are eagerly waiting for official confirmation from the actor himself. Stay tuned for more updates!