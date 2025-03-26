Eid 2025: Five mehendi camps setup in Hyderabad

Eid in Hyderabad is more than just a festival- it is a celebration of traditions, community and preps leading up to the big day. Among the many cherished traditions of Eid, one that is most popular is the mehendi application. It symbolizes joy, beauty and the final touch of Eid preparations. On Chand Raat, the city comes alive with the buzz of this tradition with young girls to married women, everyone lining up to get intricate designs drawn on their hands.

To cater to this traditions, Mehendi Melas have become a popular trend in Hyderabad, bringing together talented artists, festive decor, and a lively atmosphere. Whether you are looking for traditional Indian patterns or contemporary Arabic designs, these events have something for everyone.

So, if you are planning to get your hands adorned before Eid 2025, Siasat.com has curated a list of 5 Mehendi Camps happening across Hyderabad that you shouldn’t miss.

Best Mehendi Artists/Melas In Hyderabad

1. Naba’s Mehfil-e-Mehendi 4.0

Date– March 28 to March 30

Timings- 2 pm to 12 am

Price– Rs. 500 onwards

Where? Samatha Colony, Tolichowki

2. Mehendi Tales’ Eid Mehendi Camp

Date- March 29 to March 31

Timings- 1 pm to 2 am

Price- Rs. 500 onwards

Where? Nizam Colony, Tolichowki and Road No. 1, Banjara Hills

3. Mina’s Eid Henna Camp

Date- March 29 and 30

Timings- 12 pm to 3 am

Price- Rs. 650 onwards

Where? Tolichowki, Mallepally and Shah Ali Banda

4. Eid Henna Camp by Faru

Date- March 29 to March 31

Timings- 2 pm to 1 am

Price- Rs. 300 onwards

Where? Golden Heights Colony, Rajendra Nagar

5. Al- Noor’s Eid Mehendi Camp

Date- March 28 to March 30

Timings- 1 pm to 1 am

Where? Brindavan Colony, Tolichowki

