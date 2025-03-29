Eid 2025: What a typical Chand Raat in Hyderabad looks like

As soon as the mighty siren welcomes in the last iftar of Ramzan, Hyderabad comes alive with an infectious energy that you might not find throughout the entire month. This night called Chand Raat is more than just a countdown to Eid; it becomes a celebration in its own right. The city sparks a little brighter, streets hum with excitement and for many, the festivities begin long before the morning of Eid.

One can even say that Chand Raat is just as exciting as Eid itself- a night where Hyderabad doesn’t sleep but instead, everyone immerses themselves in their own set of routines and traditions before welcoming the big day.

To get a glimpse of what Hyderabadis typically do on Chand Raat, Siasat.com spoke to a few residents about their favourite rituals of this night and here is what we found.

Chand Raat? More like Prep Raat

For many Hyderabadis, Chand Raat is less about waiting for Eid and more about preparing for it. The night is filled with last-minute tasks- some essential, some just tradition. Deep cleaning of the house is at the top of the list for many families. “Cleaning the house on Chand Raat is something we just do- it is almost second nature at this point,” says Ruqaiya, a homemaker from Tolichowki, “We do not just dust, sweep and mop but all the cupboards are deep cleaned, curtains are changed and fancy dinner sets are washed to be Eid-ready.”

The second agenda on the preparation list is always Sheer Khorma, the official Eid dessert. “No matter how late it gets, Sheer Khorma has to be ready before we sleep as it is the first thing served before Eid prayer,” Ruqaiya explains. Some families prefer to keep only the ingredients ready like roasting the seviyaan, slicing and frying dry fruits and soaking dates, while leaving the final cooking for Eid morning to ensure it is freshly made.

Image Source: Feast with Safiya and Tea for Turmeric

For boys like Abdullah, Chand Raat means getting Eid-ready. “With Eid prayer early in the morning, I keep my kurta ready the night before, ironed and set to wear. I also squeeze in a quick haircut but the lines at barbershops are too long,” he says with a laugh.

Meanwhile, for girls, the final touch to their Chand Raat is the mehendi. “The highlight of my night is searching for mehendi designs on Pinterest and then trying to replicate it with my sisters,” a college student from Mehdipatnam tells Siasat.com.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Last-minute shopping

“Every year, I think I have everything ready, but somehow, there is always something missing and I know the same is going to happen with me this year,” says Sadaf, a Shah Ali Banda resident. Like her, countless Hyderabadis flock to the markets on Chand Raat, searching for last-minute accessories, matching bangles or the perfect footwear to complete their Eid look.

Even after a long day of preparations and fasting, Hyderabad’s markets like Charminar, Nampally and Tolichowki see no signs of slowing down on this night. “Chand Raat shopping has its own charm- even if it is for a small thing, I always step out on this night to soak in the festive chaos,” she says.

Last-minute shopping is not just about clothes and accessories, it is also about emergency grocery runs. “Every Chand Raat, my mom realizes we are out of milk, dry fruits or hara masala. And guess who has to go buy them? Me!” Abdullah jokes.

Shopping at Charminar (Image source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Chand Raat cravings

After all the preparations are done and dusted, one thing is certain- Hyderabadis need to refuel. Food stalls and restaurants see a surge of customers as some families and groups of friends head out for late-night feasts. From iconic places like Pista House, Shadab, and Shah Ghouse to small tea stalls on every street, the city’s food scene thrives deep into the night. “We have to have that last plate of haleem, kababs and marag before it disappears until next Ramzan,” says Ruqaiya.

For many, it is also about the experience as the scent of food engulfs the air and the joy of sharing delicious meals with loved ones. “We go to Tolichowki for the vibes, more than the food,” a Lakdikapul resident says.

Be it stepping out for the food or the vibe, one thing is for sure Chand Raat in Hyderabad is a tradition that every resident experiences.

Festive vibes at Tolichowki eateries (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

What is your routine on this special night? Comment below.