Eid Al Adha 2025 confirmed for June 7 in New Zealand

Auckland: The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) has confirmed that the new moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah 1446H has been sighted today.

According to an official memo released by the FIANZ Hilal Committee, Thursday, 29 May 2025, will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah. As a result, Eid-ul-Adha will be observed across New Zealand on Saturday, 7 June 2025, corresponding to the 10th of Dhul Hijjah.

The announcement was made by Sheikh Muhammad Amir, Chairman of the Hilal Committee, who extended warm wishes to the Muslim community:

“May Allah (SWT) accept your Udhiya (Qurbani) and all your good deeds during these sacred days. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!”

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the obedience and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and marks a significant moment of spiritual reflection, charity, and unity within the Muslim community.