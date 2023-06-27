Eid Al Adha holidays in Dubai: Here is where to see what; check transport detail

Abu Dhabi: As United Arab Emirates (UAE) are gearing up for a long vacation break amid the 2023 Eid Al Adha, its residents can welcome the holiday by attending a free fireworks show at Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Here are all the details that you need to check on how to reach these destinations to explore amazing firework display.

Dubai Festival City Mall

On the second night of Eid, people can witness the fireworks celebrations along with a waterfront light show comprising of an immersive laser and fountain show.

At 8 pm, the fireworks and waterfront exhibit will begin.

Location: Crescent Road, Dubai Festival City Mall

Timings: If you intend to remain at the mall after the fireworks, it is open until 1 a.m. on weekends and holidays.

How to reach there

Metro and bus:

Visitors can take the Emirates Metro station (Red Line). Then take the F08 Feeder Bus from the Emirates Metro Bus Stop – 02 to Dubai Festival City Mall.

By Abra:

Visitors who want to reach the Festival Bay area directly can get there through Abra. Here’s how:

Primarily, take an abra from the Al Jaddaf Marine Transport Station proceeding towards Dubai Festival City Marine Transport Station.

The trip will take six minutes and it only costs Dh2.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

From June 27 to July 1, visitors can enjoy five days of free fireworks shows at the amusement park.

The fireworks celebration will start at 9 pm.

Entry fees for Parks and Resorts

In view of the Eid Al Adha, the firework show at Dubai Parks and Resorts is free, however, visitors must pay for tickets to enter the theme park.

The cost for a single ticket is Dh330, and children under the age of three can enter for free.

However there is a relief in tickets too, visitors can also enter two parks with one ticket, the cost for which starts from Dh395 per person.

Five theme parks visitors must explore

Legoland Dubai Legoland Water Park Motiongate Dubai Riverland Dubai Neon Galaxy

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), opposite Palm Jebel Ali.

Timings: Timings are from 10 am to 11 pm. The fireworks will start at 9 pm.

How to get there by public transport:

Dubai Metro Red Line towards Jebel Ali and depart at Ibn Battuta Metro station would be the best option.

Outside the Metro station. take the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) public shuttle bus for Dubai Parks and Resorts from the Ibn Battuta Bus Station.

The bus will drop you off at the Dubai Parks and Resorts Bus Terminal.

The fare for a single trip is Dh5.