Eid Al-Fitr 2024: 5-day holiday announced in Kuwait

The holiday will begin in the country on Tuesday, April 9.

Published: 27th March 2024 1:47 pm IST
Kuwait: The Council of Ministers in Kuwait has announced a three-day holiday for the public sector to mark Eid Al-Fitr 1445 AH-2024.

The holiday will begin in the country on Tuesday, Ramzan 30, 1445, corresponding to April 9. Since Friday and Saturday are the official weekend days in Kuwait, residents will enjoy five consecutive days off.

Employees will return to work on Sunday, April 14.

On Saturday, March 23, Saudi Arabia announced a 4-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday starting on April 8, with six consecutive days off for residents and employees returning to work on April 14.

Eid Al-Fitr, a significant Islamic holiday, marks the end of Ramzan, the holy month of fasting, bringing joy and celebration to Muslims worldwide.

