Eid-al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal moon sighted

Riyadh: The crescent of the Shawwal moon has been sighted in Saudi, the moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia announced on Sunday.

This means Eid-al-Fitr would begin from Monday, May 2.

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Shawwal 1443 AH, which will also mark the end of Ramzan and start of Eid-al-Fitr has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.

Therefore, Sunday was the last and 30th day of Ramzan 1443 Hijri.

The Shawwal crescent was observed using a technique of astronomical imaging. It was observed across the Kingdom in all observatories including Sudair and Tumair.

Other Middle East countries including the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain will also celebrate the festival on Monday.