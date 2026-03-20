Eid celebrated across Kerala with prayers, greetings

Kochi: Eid al-Fitr was celebrated across Kerala on Friday, March 20, with religious fervour and community gatherings.

Known locally as Cheriya Perunnal, special prayers were held in mosques, while Eidgahs were organised in cities including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

A large number of faithful from the Muslim community attended the morning prayers and exchanged greetings before returning home to celebrate the festival with family and friends.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Even amid the busy election campaign season, political leaders extended greetings to the public on the occasion.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, in a Facebook post, said the faithful were celebrating Eid al-Fitr after a period of rigorous fasting and devotion.

“The month of fasting was a time for every believer to attain spiritual and physical purification. Along with self-discipline and inner cleansing, it was also a time to extend help and compassion to fellow human beings. Islam is a faith rooted in kindness, which teaches that those who have must give to those in need—and to practice it in everyday life,” he said.

According to him, sacrifice, love and gratitude are the core messages of Eid al-Fitr, and he extended warm Eid Mubarak wishes to believers across the world.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr on Thursday.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a Facebook post, extended his wishes.

“On this joyous occasion, I extend my heartfelt Eid greetings to all my Muslim brothers and sisters. May this festival fill everyone’s lives with happiness, peace and prosperity,” he said.

He added that people should come together to build an inclusive society that ensures the growth and well-being of every family.

“Once again, warm Eid wishes to all,” he said.

Education Minister V Sivankutty shared a picture of attending an Eid function on his Facebook page and wrote, “Equality and brotherhood. Warm wishes.”

Muslim League state president Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal said the faithful had attained spiritual growth through a month-long period of fasting and devotion.

“Eid is also a celebration of brotherhood and love. This day is observed to ensure prosperity for all,” he said.

Thangal added that zakat, a form of charity, is practised on Eid al-Fitr to ensure that no one goes hungry.