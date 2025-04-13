Eid celebrations held at New Zealand Parliament

The Banquet Hall at Parliament was filled with warmth and celebration on the evening of Monday as the Minister for Ethnic Communities, Mark Mitchell, hosted an Eid event to mark the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

The event brought together Muslim community leaders, Members of Parliament, diplomats from Egypt, Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Türkiye, and members of the public for a heartfelt evening of reflection, music, culture, and connection.

Guests had an opportunity to network and appreciate the beautiful performances of Simurgh Music, a Christchurch-based performance group known for their evocative Middle Eastern-inspired compositions, and Nasheed, performed by children from Al Murtaza Sunday School.

The Minister addressed the audience with a message of inclusivity, gratitude, and commitment to Ethnic Communities, before turning the stage over to a powerful lineup of speakers and performers, including representatives from the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ), the Islamic Council of New Zealand (ICONZ), and the Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand (IWCNZ).

The celebration started by a Qur’anic recitation from Sheikh Mohammad Amir. The event featured, for the first time ever in Eid at Parliament, some soulful musical pieces by Simurgh Music: The Light (Alnoor). The children of Al Murtaza Sunday School also presented a lovely nasheed performance.

Key speeches from Ibrar Sheikh (President of FIANZ), Dr Sajjad Haider Naqvi (President of ICONZ), and Aliya Danzeisen (National Coordinator of IWCNZ) highlighted the strength, diversity, and resilience of Muslim communities in Aotearoa New Zealand. A special acknowledgment was made of IWCNZ’s recent recognition as a finalist for the Mitre 10 Community of the Year Award 2025.

The evening concluded with a call to prayer, formal group photos, and a touching moment where Minister Mitchell presented Eid gift bags to the children’s performers, a gesture that brought smiles and a sense of pride to the youngest guests.

The celebration was more than a formal event. It was a gathering that brought together people of all backgrounds to honour the spirit of Eid. Guests spoke warmly of the evening, describing it as “welcoming,” “uplifting,” and “deeply meaningful.” Many attendees shared how special it was to celebrate Eid in the heart of Parliament, surrounded by their Kiwi whānau. One guest said, “It felt like home.”