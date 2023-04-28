Eid prayers: After Kanpur, UP police now book several in Aligarh

Police are reviewing video footage of the day to identify those who participated in the outside prayers.

Published: 28th April 2023 8:17 pm IST
UP: 28 booked for 'rioting', trespass' to offer namaz on govt property in UP
Aligarh: Several unnamed persons have been booked for offering namaz outside two mosques in the old city area in violation of prohibitory orders on Eid last week, police said on Friday.

City Superintendent Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat told the media that clerics had assured the district authorities ahead of Eid that no one will be allowed to offer prayers on roads outside mosques.

“Despite such assurances a large number of people offered prayers on the road outside the Eidgah ground under Delhi Gate Police Station and another mosque in a locality under Kotwali police station,” said the officer, adding, the FIRs were lodged on April 26.

Police are reviewing video footage of the day to identify those who participated in the outside prayers.

Earlier police in Kanpur said they have booked more than 2,000 people on similar charges in three FIRs.

