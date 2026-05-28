Bakrid celebrated with religious fervour across Telangana

Hyderabad: Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated across Telangana on Thursday with religious fervour by Muslims.
Large numbers of Muslims offered prayers at the Mir Alam Eidgah and other Eidgahs in Hyderabad, as well as in various districts of the state.
Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid).
Bakrid holds profound significance in the Islamic faith and is observed with deep devotion, obedience, charity and special prayers in a spirit of reverence and sacrifice, the governor said.
“May this auspicious festival strengthen the values of peace, compassion, harmony and brotherhood in society,” he said.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he hoped the spirit of sacrifice, compassion and togetherness would bring peace, happiness and prosperity to every home.
BRS working president K T Rama Rao also wished that the festival would bring peace, happiness, prosperity and compassion to all.
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also extended his greetings.