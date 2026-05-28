Bakrid celebrated with religious fervour across Telangana

Hyderabad: Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated across Telangana on Thursday with religious fervour by Muslims.

Large numbers of Muslims offered prayers at the Mir Alam Eidgah and other Eidgahs in Hyderabad, as well as in various districts of the state.

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Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid).

Bakrid holds profound significance in the Islamic faith and is observed with deep devotion, obedience, charity and special prayers in a spirit of reverence and sacrifice, the governor said.

“May this auspicious festival strengthen the values of peace, compassion, harmony and brotherhood in society,” he said.

On the solemn occasion of Bakrid (Eid-Ul-Adha), I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters of Telangana.



Bakrid holds profound significance in the Islamic faith and is observed with deep devotion, obedience, charity, and special prayers in a… pic.twitter.com/hda8PRQIIP — Governor of Telangana (@tg_governor) May 28, 2026

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he hoped the spirit of sacrifice, compassion and togetherness would bring peace, happiness and prosperity to every home.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters. He stated that this sacred festival, which symbolizes the noble values of sacrifice, love, compassion, and patience, should… pic.twitter.com/HYAxazPxsZ — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 28, 2026

BRS working president K T Rama Rao also wished that the festival would bring peace, happiness, prosperity and compassion to all.

Warm wishes on Bakrid. May this festival bring peace, happiness, prosperity, and compassion to all.



Eid Mubarak. — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 28, 2026

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also extended his greetings.