Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with great enthusiasm in Telangana

Hyderabad: A child sitting on his father's shoulders during the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Eidgah Mir Alam in Hyderabad, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour in Hyderabad and across Telangana on Saturday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy and other leaders conveyed greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs and mosques with the devout attending special prayers in large numbers at Mir Alam Eidgah, Hockey Ground at Masab Tank among other places in the city and in other parts of the state.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Telangana ministers also took part in prayers.

Owaisi, who is also the Hyderabad MP, greeted people on the holy festival at an Eidgah.

Police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Eid prayers, including imposition of traffic restrictions.

