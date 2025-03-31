Eid-ul-fitr celebrated with joy and devotion across Telangana

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great joy and devotion as people gathered at mosques and Eidgahs across Telangana on Monday, March 31, to offer special prayers. In Hyderabad, large crowds prayed at Mir Alam Idgah and Mecca Masjid.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi prayed at Mir Alam Idgah and wished for peace and justice in the country. “I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, and we hope that there will be peace and justice will be done to everyone in our country,” he told media after offering prayers.

Likewise, several leaders, including Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, chief minister A Revanth Reddy, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao also wished people on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Hyderabad celebrates Eid-ul-fitr

Mir Alam Eidgah witnessed the biggest congregation with over one lakh people attending the congregational prayers. The prayers were led by Khateeb of Mecca Masjid Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi.

While some mosques held the prayers at 7 am, some held them at 10 am at Eidgah grounds.

Devotees in large numbers swarm the Old Eidgah at Madannapet, Qutb Shahi Tombs Eidgah, Masab Tank Hockey Ground, Eidgah Balamrai at Secunderabad and other places.

Hyderabad city police celebrated Eid-ul-fitr with its commissioner CV Anand, distributing chocolates to children at Mir Alam Eidgah.

The traditional annual visit of the Kotwal to the Eidgah at Mir Alam on Eid ul Fitr to oversee bandobust and greet #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/rwSKKg7yam — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) March 31, 2025

Other police officials, including additional commissioner Vikram Singh Mann and joint commissioner Joel Davis also took part in the arrangements.