As Hyderabad gears up for the festive joy of the Eid weekend, the search for a place that feels both relaxing and special becomes part of the celebration. The city is filled with options, but finding a spot that offers not just good food but a memorable experience can be rare. In the middle of busy roads, summer heat, and festive rush, a calm, nature-filled space feels like a luxury.

That’s exactly where Jubilee Hills’ Mairu Bistro steps in a refreshing escape that blends greenery, unique ambience, and comforting food and the only place you can sit and eat with exotic birds. It’s the kind of place where you don’t just dine, but pause, breathe, and truly enjoy the moment with your loved ones.

A green retreat in the middle of the city

Mairu Bistro offers both indoor and outdoor seating, but it’s the outdoor space that truly steals the show. Surrounded by lush greenery, a serene pond, and thoughtfully placed decor, the cafe feels like a hidden garden in the middle of the city.

A peaceful Buddha statue, large mud pot filled with water and floating rose petals adds a soft, festive charm. Cute bird feeders hanging around. Unique art pieces and colourful details make every corner visually appealing. Adding to this charm are vibrant Macaw parrots, other exotic birds and white pigeons moving freely, creating a rare experience that feels close to nature, a perfect respite from the summer heat.

A Menu That Keeps Everyone Happy

While the ambience draws you in, the food keeps you there. The menu is diverse and crowd-friendly. Popular dishes include Korean Chicken Bao, Gunpowder Chicken, flavourful bowls, and a variety of pastas and all day breakfast.

Their range of mojitos is especially loved, refreshing, vibrant, and perfect for the season.

Currently the mango menu is available.

A Place Made for Eid Weekend Gatherings

The Eid weekend is all about togetherness meeting loved ones, sharing meals, and slowing down. Mairu Bistro fits beautifully into that mood. The spacious seating, lively yet calm vibe, and nature-inspired setting where you can dine in with exotic birds which makes it ideal for family outings or catching up with friends.

Why You Should Visit

If you’re looking to step away from the usual crowded spots this Eid weekend, Mairu Bistro offers a refreshing alternative. It’s not just about dining, it’s about experiencing a calm, beautiful space in the middle of the city.

This Eid weekend, gather your people and head to Mairu Bistro where nature, food, and good moments come together.