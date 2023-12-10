Eight charred to death in car-truck collision in UP

Bareilly: Eight people were charred to death in a collision between a dumper and a car on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.

The accident took place on Saturday night. According to reports, the accident took place due to a burst tyre leading to a collision with a dumper carrying sand and gravel from Kichha in Uttarakhand on the other side.

A huge explosion took place after the collision leading to the vehicles erupting into blazes.

Police reached the spot on receiving information about the incident. Meanwhile, the fire brigade brought the blaze under control. However, all the passengers trapped inside the car were burnt alive as the car was locked from inside.

The incident occurred while the eight people in the car were returning from Bareilly to Baheri.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed the death of everyone in the car.

The police team has taken possession of all the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. A child also died in the accident.

Further details are awaited.