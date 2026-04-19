Eight children dead after mass shooting in Louisiana

Shreveport(US): Eight children killed in shooting in Louisiana on Sunday, April 19, that police say was the result of “domestic disturbance.”

The victims ranging in age from one to 14 years old. The shooting occurred around 6 am on Sunday, according to Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. He said a total of 10 people shot.

Officials said they were still gathering details about the crime scene, which extended across three locations. Smith said the suspected shooter was fatally shot by police during a vehicle chase.