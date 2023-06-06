Eight Karnataka BJP workers booked for abusing woman JD(S) MLA

Raichur: An FIR has been lodged against eight BJP workers in connection with allegedly abusing JD(S) MLA from the Devadurga Assembly constituency, Kariyamma G. Nayak, in Raichur district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the FIR has been lodged at Devadurga police station. The BJP workers are accused of hurling abuses and expletives at MLA Kariyamma when she visited Aladamarada Tanda in Arakera taluk following the death of a lineman due to electrocution.

The BJP workers alleged that MLA Kariyamma came to the spot very late. The 28-year-old Virupaksha had died on June 4 due to electrocution. He climbed the electrical pole to repair fluctuations in supply of electricity. When Kariyamma came to the spot, the accused BJP workers hurled abuses at her.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and the police have collected the video and taken up further investigation.