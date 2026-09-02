Eknath Shinde slams Uddhav for demand to freeze Shiv Sena symbol

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde has criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT over its demand to freeze the ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol.

The Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday said, “The ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol was dearer than life itself to Balasaheb Thackeray; he used to worship it in his personal shrine. In 2019, they froze Balasaheb’s ideology, froze Hindutva, froze the mandate of the people of Maharashtra and even froze Balasaheb’s party Constitution. Now, they are demanding that the ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol be frozen. An attempt is being made to erase Balasaheb’s ideology, his position on Hindutva and the party’s policies.”

Ahead of the ongoing Supreme Court hearing concerning the Shiv Sena and its poll symbol. Speaking to journalists upon his arrival, Deputy CM Shinde said the matter involves the Constitution, the party’s constitution and the powers of the Election Commission.

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He said the questions raised by the Shiv Sena-UBT would be answered once arguments on behalf of Shiv Sena commence. He also added that Shiv Sena’s state chiefs would meet in Delhi to discuss organisational matters. Deputy CM Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always held Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the highest regard.

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He pointed to the incorporation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘Rajmudra’ into the Indian Navy’s ensign. Referring to the controversy over the removal of Prime Minister Modi’s photograph from a government polytechnic in Pune, the Deputy CM said that even the Prime Minister would not appreciate being compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He added that, as per protocol, photographs of the President and the Prime Minister are displayed in government offices.

Deputy CM Shinde said the MahaYuti government remains committed to ensuring justice for the Maratha community without causing injustice to any other section of society.

He highlighted several initiatives undertaken during his tenure as the Chief Minister, including providing 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community, constituting commissions to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi certificates, and providing interest-free loans through SARTHI and the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation.

Deputy CM Shinde said the state government remains positively inclined to provide whatever is legally permissible and fair. He appealed to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is currently on hunger strike, to adopt a constructive approach.