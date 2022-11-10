Ekta Kapoor says NO to work with Disha Patani, why?

Mumbai: We have seen many celebrities who refused to work with each other or share screen space over their past controversies, and personal or professional disagreements. In one such latest incident, Ekta Kapoor reportedly had a big ‘no’ to working with Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Read on to know why.

Disha Patani, one of the well-established actresses of Bollywood, has garnered a massive fanbase across the country, thanks to her beautiful persona and great screen presence. The Ek villain returns actress was set to play the lead role in the movie ‘KTina’ inspired by Ekta Kapoor’s life.

According to the reports, continuous creative disputes between the filmmaker and the actress and Disha’s fixed schedule were a barrier to completing the movie in time. Eventually, Ekta decided to remove Disha from the project due to her unprofessionalism. A report in Bollywood Hungama says that makers are in talks with Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria for the lead, but there is no confirmation about anyone being picked yet.

On the professional front, Disha Patani has completed her shoot for her upcoming movie in the south ‘Surya 42’ and is prepping for her action-packed Dharma movie ‘Yodha” co-starring Sidharth Malhotra which will hit the big screen soon.