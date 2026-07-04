Ekta Kapoor slammed over AI-made Lord Krishna scene in ‘Kyunki’

Mumbai: Television producer Ekta Kapoor found herself at the receiving end of online criticism after the latest episode of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ featured an AI-generated depiction of Lord Krishna.

The AI Lord Krishna was seen interacting in an intense communication with Smriti Irani’s character, Tulsi, inside a prison sequence.

As clips from the episode surfaced online, social media users began trolling the visual effects and the use of AI in the mythological sequence.

One X user wrote, “Someone please cancel Ekta Kapoor’s AI subscription b/c she ain’t stopping.”

Another commented, “WTF IS THIS SHIT.” A third user joked, “‘Paisa jail mein hua tha’ god who is writing these dialogues?”

Another post read, “Ekta Kapoor ko hi cancel kar do!” One user quipped, “Why jail and not karagaar? Dialogue bhi AI se likhwa leti.” Another wrote, “Krishna Bhagwan Hin-English bol rhe hn,” while another commented, “The quality of this clip feels like she is not even paying for her AI tool and using it for free .”

One post also read, “Someone please cancel Ekta Kapoor’s AI subscription b/c she ain’t stopping.”

The AI sequence has since gone viral across X, with many users sharing memes and humorous reactions.

A few even questioned the increasing use of AI-generated visuals in television storytelling.

The scene shows Tulsi, dressed in a white prison sari, standing behind bars as an AI-generated Lord Krishna appears before her, seemingly offering guidance and reassurance.

The sequence comes shortly after Tulsi, in her recent episodes, was shown shooting her own grandson, Parth, after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault his wife.

Talking about ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, the show on July 4 turned 26 and Ekta Kapoor celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt note, thanking actress Smriti Irani, writer team, the show’s creators and the entire Balaji Telefilms team for making the serial a landmark in Indian television.

Sharing a special video montage from the show on her social media account, Ekta wrote, “26 years ago a show came that changed my life. Thank you Sameer sir, Thank you Star Plus, thank you Balaji team, thank you Tanu, thank you Smriti, thank you to all the actors, and of-course above all thank you to the writers and the team who constantly work at making it what it is. Jai Mata Di.”

Smriti Irani, further Akshay reshared Ekta Kapoor’s post on her own social media account, and wrote, A lifetime of memories @ektarkapoor. Gratitude towards all who made this 26 year journey possible.”