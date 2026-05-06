Elderly man detained on charge of molesting his minor granddaughter in Pune

Pune: An elderly man allegedly molested his nine-year-old granddaughter at a slum dwelling in Parvati area of Pune city on Tuesday, following which the police detained him, officials said.

The incident occurred in the evening, following which a large crowd gathered and blocked a road near Parvati Hill, demanding stringent action against the accused.

The victim lives with her parents. Her maternal grandfather had recently moved into a small room adjacent to their house, they said.

“On Tuesday, a neighbour noticed through a gap in the tin sheet that the man was allegedly trying to remove the girl’s clothes, and raised an alarm,” an official from Parvati police station said.

Locals apprehend accused, hand him over to police

The locals apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police. A heavy police deployment was put in place in the area as tensions ran high.

“We have detained the grandfather and further investigation is underway,” the official said.