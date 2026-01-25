Elderly man’s first vlog goes viral, receives 29 million views

Vinod Kumar Sharma, a 70-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh is gaining traction after his first ever vlog went viral and received over 29 million views.

In the video, Sharma introduced himself, saying, “70 saal ki umar mein apna pehal video bana raha hoon He explained he is trying something new to stay engaged, despite having no prior experience. He further said that he doesn’t know how to vlog but was trying it as a way to spend his time meaningfully during retirement.

The elderly man posted the reel on his Instagram account, Instauncle_9, and titled it “Budhape ka Sahara”

He also said, “My name is Vinod Kumar Sharma. I am from Uttar Pradesh. I don’t know how to vlog, but I am trying to spend my time by making videos. I hope you like this vlog so that I feel encouraged to continue this work.”

Reactions to the reel

Most people reacted positively to Sharma’s reel and encouraged him to keep up the good work.

On user commented, “All the best Dada ji”.

A second user said, “Dada ji phlee din hi viral hoo gyee (Grandpa, you went viral on the first day”, a third user commented, “Uncle aap already hero ho” “Full support uncle ji” said a fourth.