Elderly woman injured after leg gets entangled in ‘Chinese Manja’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, an elderly woman was injured after her leg was entangled in the “Chinese Manja” in Hyderabad’s Almasguda on Monday, January 12.

The incident occurred when the woman was walking along the road under Meerpet police station limits. She suffered deep cuts and was admitted to private hospital for treatment.

A video shared on social media showed the woman undergoing treatment at the hospital. This is the latest incident of an injury caused by the “Chinese Manja” in Hyderabad.

Previous incident

On January 10, a software engineer was injured after a Chinese Manjha slit his neck in Hyderabad’s Uppal area.

The man, identified as Sai Vardhan Reddy was heading to Uppal metro station on his bike when the “Chinese Manja” slit his neck. Some passersby, rushed Reddy to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The Hyderabad police has urged the public not to buy the “Chinese Manja” ahead of Sankranti and has initiated a crackdown on sale of the same.