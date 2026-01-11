Software engineer injured in Hyderabad after Chinese Manja slits neck

Hyderabad: A software engineer was injured after a Chinese Manjha slit his neck in Hyderabad’s Uppal area on Saturday, January 10.

The man was identified as Sai Vardhan Reddy was heading to Uppal metro station on his bike when the Chinese Manja slit his neck. Some passersby, rushed Reddy to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The Hyderabad police has urged the public not to buy the “Chinese Manja” ahead of Sankranti and has intiatated a crackdown on sale of the same.

Previous incident

The incident at Uppal is the latest incident of injury due to injuries with Chinese Manja in the state. On January 8, a 4-year-old boy in Telangana’s Jagtial district suffered a neck injury in a similar way, requiring 20 stitches around the neck.

The boy, identified as Srihas, was visiting his grandmother for Sankranti holidays. On the day of the incident, he had gone out to play when he suddenly saw a kite and tried to catch it. Unfortunately, the Chinese Manja kite wrapped around his neck, causing serious injuries.

He was rushed to the Metapally Government Hospital but was later shifted to another hospital in Nizamabad for better treatment. Relatives of the boy have requested strict action against the sale of Chinese Manja.