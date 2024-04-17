Elect govt capable of making India superpower, Ramdev asks voters

Vote for a government which does not only work for development but also cares for the country's cultural legacy, he told reporters in Haridwar

Dehradun: Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday, April 17, appealed to people to cast their votes in national interest and elect a government that is capable of making the country an economic and strategic superpower.

“You must cast your vote in the national interest. Elect a government that is capable of making India an economic and strategic superpower. Vote for a government which does not only work for development but also cares for the country’s cultural legacy,” Ramdev told reporters in Haridwar.

“The spiritual life is governed by our culture and Sanatan’s constitution but the country is run by the Constitution of India which gives us our biggest right to vote. We should all vote for people who are rooted in Sanatan,” he said.

