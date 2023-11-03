‘Election drama reflecting BJP’s desperation’: Cong after ED’s claims against Baghel

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday alleged that faced with the prospects of a “certain defeat” in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unleashed his “last remaining astra” – ED – to damage the reputation of its leaders.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh’s attack at the prime minister came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a “cash courier” have led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “Faced with the prospects of a certain defeat in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the PM has unleashed his last remaining astra – ED – the Modiastra to damage the reputations of Congress leaders.”

But the people of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the Congress party’s “kavach” (shield), he said.

“Mr. Modi’s threats and intimidations will only strengthen the resolve of voters who know this is just election drama reflecting the BJP’s desperation,” Ramesh said.

The Enforcement Directorate had also recently raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of its money laundering investigation linked to the recruitment exam paper leak case.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot was also questioned by the probe agency recently in connection with a case.