Election observers seek strict MCC enforcement for Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad: Election observers for the upcoming November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election said that officials should immediately respond to all election-related complaints and that strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) should be implemented for a free and fair electoral process.

On Thursday, October 23, general observer Ranjit Kumar Singh, police observer Om Prakash Tripathi, and expenditure observer Sanjeev Kumar Lal, along with District Election Officer and GHMC commissioner RV Karnan conducted a surprise inspection of the MCMC (Media Certification and Monitoring Committee), MCC Control Room, and the 1950 Complaint Center at the GHMC head office.

The observers reviewed complaint registers, documentation, and the real-time monitoring systems, expressing satisfaction over their functioning and prompt grievance redressal, said the GHMC in a press release.

“During the visit, DEO RV Karnan briefed the observers that all complaints received through MCC, MCMC, cVIGIL, and the 24×7 Control Room are being acted upon immediately by alerting field teams such as FST, SST, VST, and VVT for on-ground verification and necessary action,” said the GHMC release.

The DEO also said that since the Jubilee Hills by-election was announced, enforcement teams have seized over 2.75 crore in unaccounted cash and registered more than ten cases related to MCC violations. Ranjit Kumar Singh directed that all election expenditure by contesting candidates must be accurately and promptly recorded, ensuring complete transparency in campaign finance monitoring.

The Jubilee Hills by election is important for the ruling Congress as it has failed to win even a single Assembly seat in the Greater Hyderabad area in the 2023 polls. The by-poll was necessitated after the late MLA an ex-BRS leader Maganti Gopinath passed away earlier this year. His wife has been nominated by the BRS for the by-poll, while the ruling party has given the ticket to local face Naveen Yadav.