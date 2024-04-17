Electioneering ends for Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Campaigning for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu ended on Wednesday, April 17, with Chief Minister M K Stalin, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and others holding public meetings, roadshows, and reaching out to the people in as many ways as possible.

Stalin, also the chief of the ruling DMK once again described the 2024 LS polls as the “second freedom movement” and reiterated that the election is about deciding “whose regime must not continue” rather than who should capture power. The DMK chief alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruined the nation for the sake of his “selfish politics.”

AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami held a roadshow in Salem and slammed the ruling DMK for “not fulfilling” promises made ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. Citing examples, he asked if the DMK regime restored to government employees the Old Pension Scheme as assured by it.

He recalled the initiatives of the previous AIADMK regimes including the provision of cost-free rice to mosques for making gruel during the month of Ramzan.

BJP Tamil Nadu unit President K Annamalai and Saffron party leader L Murugan held high-voltage campaigns in Coimbatore and Nilgiris respectively to convince voters.

Naam Tamilar Katchi top leader Seeman, MDMK candidate Durai Vaiko trying his luck from Tiruchirappalli, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran who is contesting from Theni, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam seeking his luck from Ramanathapuram were among the leaders who held high-decibel rallies.