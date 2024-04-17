UP: BJP wants to take away right to vote, says ex-CM Akhilesh

Moradabad: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, April 17, claimed that the BJP has given the ‘400 par’ slogan for the Lok Sabha polls as they want to ‘change’ the Constitution of the country and “take away” the right to vote from people.

Addressing an election rally here in support of Ruchi Veera, the SP candidate from Moradabad, Yadav said, “If the government works as per the Constitution, no prejudice can be done against any community or group. But ever since the BJP has come to power, the government has not done justice to people.”

Yadav recalled the protest by farmers against the now-repealed farm laws and said, “The government has taken back the farm laws. But the way BJP leaders are using the ‘400 par’ slogan…if they come to power, they may change the Constitution. They can even snatch our right to vote.”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also attacked the BJP-led Centre over demonetisation and electoral bonds.

SP candidate Veera also alleged that the BJP wants to change the Constitution. “The election this time is to safeguard democracy.”

Stating that she was born and brought up in Moradabad, Veera sought votes from all sections of society and people of all communities.

“I am thankful to my Muslim brothers and sisters who have given me such respect and confidence that, along with Hindu brothers and sisters, will ensure a victory for the SP. We will defeat the BJP,” she said.

Polling in Moradabad will be held in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.