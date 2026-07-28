Electric shock from immersion water heater kills Hyderabad woman

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman died after suffering an electric shock while using an immersion water heater in Hyderabad.

The incident took place at her residence in Peerzadiguda under the Medipally police limits on Monday, July 27.

The deceased, who was identified as 40-year-old D. Swathi, a native of Bhongir, was living in Mallikarjuna Nagar with her husband, Srinivas, and their three children.

As per the police, the incident occurred in the evening when Swathi allegedly slipped at home.

During the fall, her hand reportedly came into contact with the water in a bucket while the immersion heater was still connected to the power supply.

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Due to the severe electric shock, she died on the spot.

Neighbours noticed smoke

The electric current also caused burn injuries to parts of Swathi’s body.

After noticing smoke coming from the house, neighbours entered the residence and found her lying with burn injuries.

Soon after receiving the information, the Medipally police visited the scene and started an investigation.