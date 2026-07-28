Telangana SC student attempts suicide over ‘low’ NEET score

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old student allegedly attempted suicide on Monday, July 27, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district over a “low” score in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam.

The student, P. Krishnaveni, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, appeared for the NEET UG exam on June 21. According to reports, Krishnaveni scored 407/720, which is well above the cut-off of 178 for SC students.

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The student secured 22,380 rank in her category; however, when results were announced on July 16, she feared that the score wouldn’t be enough to secure a seat at a medical college of her choice. On Monday, Krishnaveni consumed pesticide at her residence. When her mother, Chandrakka, found her unconscious, Krishnaveni was shifted to a primary healthcare centre, from where she was referred to the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Palimela police said, “The student attempted suicide at 6:30 PM and has been shifted to NIMS in Hyderabad. She is in serious condition.”

The police said the family hasn’t registered a complaint in the incident.