Electricity interrupted in parts of Hyderabad due to rain

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains across the twin cities on Thursday, several areas faced interruptions of electricity.

The TSSPDCL took to Twitter and said, “Dear Consumers, Due to RAIN in Twin cities. There is an interruption in the power supply. Supply will be restored soon.”

Dear Consumers,

Due to RAIN in Twin cities. There is an interruption in power supply. Supply will be restored soon. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) October 6, 2022

Areas including Sriram Nagar, Srinagar Colony and Indiranagar faced power cuts for nearly an hour.

Earlier, parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad experienced showers. A yellow alert was issued by the weather department for all seven zones Hyderabad, Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

One more MODERATE – HEAVY RAIN spell ahead in entire Hyderabad city in next 1hr. Super rains from Boduppal – Keesara moving in. Good rains ahead all over the city in next 1hr ⚠️#HyderabadRains – 2.25PM — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 6, 2022

There were moderate showers in the afternoon. Hyderabad is expected to receive another spell of rain in the next one hour. Areas including Boduppal and Keesara have experienced moderate rains, which are likely to lash Hyderabad.