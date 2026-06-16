Electricity officials inspect power lines in Khairtabad for monsoon

Hyderabad: As part of the statewide monsoon preparedness initiative, ‘Poles and Lines Special Drive – Walk Along the Line’, Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Jitesh V Patil conducted a field inspection in Anand Nagar Colony under the Khairatabad Circle on Tuesday, June 16.

The inspection, held between 9:30 am and 11 am, involved a comprehensive review of the power distribution network, including electrical lines, poles, distribution transformers, jumpers, service connections and other key infrastructure. The CMD carried out a line-by-line survey to assess the condition of the network and identify areas requiring immediate attention.

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During the inspection, Patil directed officials to promptly rectify network deficiencies, address pending maintenance works, clear line obstructions, replace damaged electric poles and resolve other issues affecting the reliability and quality of power supply.

Emphasising consumer service, he instructed field staff to remain accessible to the public and respond swiftly to consumer grievances. He also stressed the importance of adhering to the prescribed dress code and ensuring the mandatory use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), line tools and other safety gear during field operations.

To minimise power disruptions during the monsoon season, the CMD directed officials to expedite maintenance of feeders, distribution transformers and low tension and high tension networks. He further instructed teams to intensify tree-pruning, line clearance and preventive maintenance activities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

Patil advised officers to continuously monitor their respective network areas and adopt proactive measures to prevent faults before they occur, thereby ensuring quality and reliable power supply to consumers.