TGSPDCL steps up inspections to prevent power outages

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) on Sunday, June 14, introduced statewide field inspection programmes called ‘Poles and Lines Special Drive’ and ‘Walk Along The Line.’

As part of the ‘Walk Along The Line’ programme, all employees—from field staff to senior management—will conduct monthly inspections of power lines between the 10th and 20th of every month from 9 am to 10 am by walking along power lines within their jurisdictions to identify defects, assess network conditions and initiate corrective measures.

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Jitesh V Patil said early identification and rectification of problems at the field level would help reduce power interruptions and improve consumer services. He also directed employees to strictly adhere to safety standards while maintaining close interaction with consumers.

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Meanwhile, the ‘Poles and Lines Special Drive’ will focus on identifying and repairing damaged or bent electricity poles, correcting loose and sagging conductors, replacing damaged insulators and conductors, and inspecting transformers, fuses, clamps and other equipment.

It will cover 33 KV substations, 33 KV and 11 KV feeders, distribution transformers and LT networks across all circles under the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area.

All maintenance works will be documented using GIS coordinates along with before-and-after photographs.

Tree trimming and feeder maintenance

TGSPDCL will also undertake a two-week feeder maintenance and tree-trimming programme to prevent weather-related power disruptions.

Feeders with a history of frequent interruptions will be given priority, and the exercise will be carried out in coordination with local civic authorities to ensure prompt removal of tree branches.

Additionally, as part of its consumer outreach efforts, the power utility will intensify awareness campaigns on electrical safety and publicize service channels such as the 1912 helpline, TGSPDCL WhatsApp services, its mobile application and control room contact numbers. Safety awareness stickers will also be displayed at schools, parks and other public places.

Expressing confidence in the success of the initiatives, the CMD said the programmes would significantly improve network reliability, ensure quality power supply during the monsoon and enhance consumer satisfaction.

The utility has adopted the slogans “Our Line – Our Responsibility” and “Every Employee a Partner – Every Problem a Solution” to drive the campaign.