TGSPDCL to repair damaged electrical poles, prune trees for monsoon

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) on Sunday, June 14, announced special measures like tree pruning, electrical pole repair and a 24×7 help desk to ensure uninterrupted power supply and prevent accidents as monsoon set in over the state.

The measures were announced as four people died after coming into contact with fallen electrical wires in the city.

As per the instructions of TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Jitesh V Patil, officials have expedited restoration work of damaged and dilapidated electricity poles. Steps are also being taken to install new electricity poles in the required areas.

A tree trimming program has also been organised to prevent power outages caused by branches falling on electricity lines. For this, officials have been provided 208 pole pruners, 59 chainsaws and 530 pruning cutters. Locals will be informed if any precautions need to be taken during tree removal exercise.

Additionally, 189 Emergency Response Team (ERT) vehicles have been deployed to deal with power outages, along with 213 teams for Fuse of Call (FOC) services in the Core Urban Region (CURE) area.

The toll-free electricity helpline 1912 has been made available 24 hours a day, with the capacity to receive 400 calls at a time. Complaints can also be made through the TGSPDCL Citizen App and or WhatsApp number 8712441912.

TGSPDCL has appealed to the public not to touch any broken electric wires or cable wires in the wake of heavy rains and to immediately inform the electricity department officials or the 1912 helpline.