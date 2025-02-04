Elon Musk shares DOGE works 120 hrs a week, re-ignites debate on work-life balance

US tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration Elon Musk has stirred yet another controversy with a post on X where he mentioned that his department is working 120 hours a week.

“DOGE is working 120 hours a week. Our bureaucratic opponents optimistically work 40 hours a week. That is why they are losing so fast,” he said in his post, taking a dig at traditional bureaucrats.

In another post, Elon Musk remarks that working on the weekends is a “super power” in overtaking his opponents who take two days off in the week. “Very few in the bureaucracy actually work on the weekend, so it’s like the opposing team just leaves the field for 2 days! Working the weekend is a superpower”.

While many have praised the department for its “hard core” work ethic and initiative in improving governmental efficiency and productivity others are apprehensive over the implications such long work hours have on the employees’ health and quality of work.

“120 ÷ 7 = 17 hours and 8 minutes ! DOGE is working 17 hours 8 minutes each day including Saturday and Sunday! This is crazy!” one X user noted while others pointed out the absurdity of working such long hours saying, “While working for fed gov, I learned that it’s illegal to work unauthorized overtime. Doing so obligates the government to pay, because slavery is illegal. So how are federal staff in DOGE legally putting in these hours? Multiple shifts?”

“Who wants to work 120 hours a week? Team has no life, no work life balance. And just reducing the bottom line by firing everyone and calling every federal worker a fraud. So is it DOGE against federal workers now? I’m a supporter, but this ain’t it” said one X user highlighting the concerns of many employees.

Others are seen in awe of the department’s productivity saying things like “That is so great! There’s a reason why Elon Musk’s companies are so successful. They work 120 hours per week! Other companies average 40 hours a week if they are lucky.”

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter (now X) in 2022 imposed a rigorous work ethic for the company like eliminating remote work and requiring employees to spend at least 40 hours at the office and to expect 80 work weeks to meet the company’s objectives.

He is seen bringing a similar approach to federal operations where he aims to cut down on unnecessary spending and attain a small but highly dedicated work staff.

DOGE, under the Trump administration, aims to root out inefficiency and corruption in government spending by July 4 next year which also marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The internet has been in a raging debate over multiple tech billionaires’ demands for unreasonable working hours.

Last year Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy had called for a 70-hour work week if India wanted to enhance its economic standing; followed by a recent statement by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan suggesting people work even on Sundays.

His remark on how long one can stare at their spouse triggered an influx of memes and comments with people emphasizing that it is ultimately the quality of the work which makes a difference rather than how many hours one has put in.